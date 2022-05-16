© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING! Trump Just Confirmed Q to The World! Plus Impossible Decode Solved! P Equals 23 Queen of Spades [HRC] Has Blood on Her Hands!
Follow
2
Share
Report
4605 views • May 16, 2022
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ www.HealthWithPatriot.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
Breaking! Durham Indictments! Arrests, Prosecutions & Prison [GAME ON] FBI, Clinton, Obama, Strzok & McCabe [Knowingly] Committed Treason & Sedition!
https://rumble.com/v14ruiz-more-durham-indictments-arrests-prosecutions-prison-game-on-fbiclintonobama.html
BREAKING! Trump's Triumphant Return #Top Secret! Next Week! Kash Patel's EPIC Announcement Today on Truth Social! The Return of The MAGA King ...Next Week!
https://rumble.com/v14iujk-will-trump-return-as-president-next-week-kash-patel-return-of-the-maga-king.html
Q: You're Watching a Scripted Movie! Biden: Fake President on a Fake White House Set! W.H.O.'s Pulling The Strings?
https://rumble.com/v14b60d-youre-watching-a-scripted-movie-biden-fake-president-on-a-fake-white-house-.html
Q: A Week to Remember! The Bottom Line: Pain is Coming! The Military is The Only Way! D5 Avalanche!
https://rumble.com/v1447jz-a-week-to-remember-the-bottom-line-pain-is-coming-the-military-is-the-only-.html
Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ www.HealthWithPatriot.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
Breaking! Durham Indictments! Arrests, Prosecutions & Prison [GAME ON] FBI, Clinton, Obama, Strzok & McCabe [Knowingly] Committed Treason & Sedition!
https://rumble.com/v14ruiz-more-durham-indictments-arrests-prosecutions-prison-game-on-fbiclintonobama.html
BREAKING! Trump's Triumphant Return #Top Secret! Next Week! Kash Patel's EPIC Announcement Today on Truth Social! The Return of The MAGA King ...Next Week!
https://rumble.com/v14iujk-will-trump-return-as-president-next-week-kash-patel-return-of-the-maga-king.html
Q: You're Watching a Scripted Movie! Biden: Fake President on a Fake White House Set! W.H.O.'s Pulling The Strings?
https://rumble.com/v14b60d-youre-watching-a-scripted-movie-biden-fake-president-on-a-fake-white-house-.html
Q: A Week to Remember! The Bottom Line: Pain is Coming! The Military is The Only Way! D5 Avalanche!
https://rumble.com/v1447jz-a-week-to-remember-the-bottom-line-pain-is-coming-the-military-is-the-only-.html
Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.