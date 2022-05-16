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SHOCKING! Trump Just Confirmed Q to The World! Plus Impossible Decode Solved! P Equals 23 Queen of Spades [HRC] Has Blood on Her Hands!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Breaking! Durham Indictments! Arrests, Prosecutions & Prison [GAME ON] FBI, Clinton, Obama, Strzok & McCabe [Knowingly] Committed Treason & Sedition!


https://rumble.com/v14ruiz-more-durham-indictments-arrests-prosecutions-prison-game-on-fbiclintonobama.html



BREAKING! Trump's Triumphant Return #Top Secret! Next Week! Kash Patel's EPIC Announcement Today on Truth Social! The Return of The MAGA King ...Next Week!


https://rumble.com/v14iujk-will-trump-return-as-president-next-week-kash-patel-return-of-the-maga-king.html



Q: You're Watching a Scripted Movie! Biden: Fake President on a Fake White House Set! W.H.O.'s Pulling The Strings?


https://rumble.com/v14b60d-youre-watching-a-scripted-movie-biden-fake-president-on-a-fake-white-house-.html



Q: A Week to Remember! The Bottom Line: Pain is Coming! The Military is The Only Way! D5 Avalanche!


https://rumble.com/v1447jz-a-week-to-remember-the-bottom-line-pain-is-coming-the-military-is-the-only-.html



Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news
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