Can You Get to the “Root Cause” of Illness Without Looking at Genetics?

Andreanna Rainville RN, NC - Scientific advisor SNiP Nutrigenomics

According to the American Hospital Association, 133 million Americans – more than half the population (6 out of ten people) – suffer from at least one chronic illness, such as hypertension, heart disease, and arthritis. That figure is 15 million higher than just a decade ago. By 2030, this number is expected to reach 170 million (before we factor in the excess mortality from the CV-19 jab).

Research shows the cost of this trend is also crippling: “U.S. health care spending grew 2.7 percent in 2021, reaching $4.3 trillion or $12,914 per person.” The traditional approach of treating symptoms with medication and surgeries can be effective but at best is merely a band-aid solution. When it comes to chronic diseases, we must look beyond the symptoms, identify the root causes, and come up with solutions that support the whole person via a preventative, holistic approach. Genetics offers an unmatched capacity for both insight and application.

At SNiP Nutrigenomics, not only can everyone learn about their unique genomic strengths and challenges, but we can also formulate for them a fully customized, nutritional supplement — specific to their genetic needs. Genetic testing, as many experts now believe, is the starting point of good health. Your genetics provide insights into how your “genetic blueprint” contributes to the functioning of every system in your body, including your immune, cardiovascular, digestive, mood/brain, and nervous systems.

By analyzing your DNA, genetic testing can pinpoint genetic predispositions and help determine how you process certain nutrients – something critical to long-term health outcomes. In comparison to conventional or allopathic approaches, utilizing a nutrigenomics “self-health” approach that addresses root causes is safer, more sustainable, and more cost-effective.