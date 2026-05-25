BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Memorial Day 2026 – Confronting the Actual Cost of America’s Endless Wars
Real Free News
Real Free News
109 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • Yesterday

Every Memorial Day, Americans gather to remember the brave servicemen and women who gave their lives defending the nation. As we approach Memorial Day 2026, this important discussion explores the profound human and financial toll of U.S. military conflicts throughout history. Discover key insights into the staggering costs of war, national debt implications, leadership accountability, and what these sacrifices mean for America’s future security and prosperity. This balanced reflection offers valuable perspective on honoring the fallen while examining the broader impact on our country.


Memorial Day 2026: The True Cost of America’s Wars and Lasting Sacrifice


Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/stewardship-through-repatriation

View more Real Free News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oP0_EF7fTTM&list=PLueYn36XdhW51FuoepXp2zkwUvolHZj7D&index=4

Support at Buy Me A Coffee https://buymeacoffee.com/realfree

Real Free Books Merch and more https://realfreenews.com/store


👍 Like | 🔄 Share | 🔔 Subscribe | 💬 Comment your thoughts below!


#MemorialDay2026 #CostOfWar #FallenHeroes #NationalDebt #AmericanSacrifice

Keywords
warsmemorialendless
Chapters

2:45End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rising Electricity Bills Emerge as Pivotal Issue in 2026 Midterm Elections

Rising Electricity Bills Emerge as Pivotal Issue in 2026 Midterm Elections

Sterling Ashworth
The Gold Goats &#038; Guns Gambit: The case for honest money, self-sufficiency and the end of British financial rule

The Gold Goats & Guns Gambit: The case for honest money, self-sufficiency and the end of British financial rule

Belle Carter
U.K. government quietly eases Russian oil sanctions amid fuel price crisis

U.K. government quietly eases Russian oil sanctions amid fuel price crisis

Jacob Thomas
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy