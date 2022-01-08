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NIGHT SHADOWS 01072022 -- This, That and the Other Thing. Russian War Drums, Putin & Biden, Israel, Ukraine & Earth Changes.
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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5013 views • January 08, 2022
This will be a short update. Larry will carry most of the news as I am still not doing very well but much better than before. Still very weak but making slow prgress and I want to thank all those who have supported us with prayers as all of this is up to the Lord. Being almost 82 now, my get up and go got and went somewhere, so slow but without all of you and your prayers of support and for health I might not be here - had days where I did not think I would make it but still here thanks to you and the Grace of Jesus, my King & Ruler. War appears close and will only break out when the Lord says OK, Idiots, have at it. And so it goes...sorry for any mistakes...

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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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