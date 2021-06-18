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Are Humans God? Seriously?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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74 views • June 18, 2021
More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

Apostasy Update # 19

You know, much of the information that we’ve been presenting in this series is taken from four books: your book, Carl, Game of Gods; America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice; Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict; and most importantly, the Bible, which is God’s direct communication to mankind.

We’re now focusing on Carl’s book Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment, yet the other two books—the two other books that we’ve discussed along with your book, Carl—all of them underscore the issue of humanity replacing the God of the Bible with itself. There seems to be no end of the related terms: oneness, the divine within, the higher self, the collective unconscious, pantheism, higher consciousness, self-deification, godhood, a utopia of “we,” self-realization, panentheism, collective divinity, all is God and God is all, and all in nature, energy is God, God is a force, everything is divine, Gaia, Mother Earth, God-mind, mindfulness, and on and on.

GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811

AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679

CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Keywords
apostasycarl teichribtom mcmahonberean call
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