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45 Year Old Woman Got Vaccinated, Suffered Serious Adverse Reaction, Changed Her Life For The Worse (MIRRORED)
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1110 views • February 11, 2021
45 Year Old Woman Got Vaccinated, Suffered Serious Adverse Reaction, Changed Her Life For The Worse (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/45-Year-Old-Woman-Got-Vaccinated,-Suffered-Serious-Adverse-Reaction,-Changed-Her-Life-For-The-Worse-#8
Please circulate. By doing so, you could save a life, yes, people are dying from the vaccine, or you could be the reason that someone decides not to vaccinate, and retain their current health; the link is below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/45-Year-Old-Woman-Got-Vaccinated,-Suffered-Serious-Adverse-Reaction,-Changed-Her-Life-For-The-Worse-#8
Claim ID
8c5ffcc92be36e5837d1d2677e371c55e42c058c
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/45-Year-Old-Woman-Got-Vaccinated,-Suffered-Serious-Adverse-Reaction,-Changed-Her-Life-For-The-Worse-#8
Please circulate. By doing so, you could save a life, yes, people are dying from the vaccine, or you could be the reason that someone decides not to vaccinate, and retain their current health; the link is below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/45-Year-Old-Woman-Got-Vaccinated,-Suffered-Serious-Adverse-Reaction,-Changed-Her-Life-For-The-Worse-#8
Claim ID
8c5ffcc92be36e5837d1d2677e371c55e42c058c
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Keywords
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