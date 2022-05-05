© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Killing Russian Culture
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 05, 2022
May 2, 2022
rt.com
The gist of what is going on with Russian culture in the West is reflected in a newspaper headline: ‘The show can’t go on’. Sports and the arts – areas in which Russia has traditionally excelled – are now under attack. Russian singers, artists, and directors find their names crossed out from concert schedules and festival shortlists. The Munich Philharmonic Orchestra cut ties with conductor Valery Gergiev, and pianist Denis Matsuev found his name crossed out from Carnegie Hall posters. This cancel culture has affected all disciplines in which Russian national teams compete – even reaching Beijing, where the Paralympians went for the 2022 Winter Olympics. After all their hard work and training, the athletes were told they were banned from the Games. How will athletes and artists survive the canceling of Russian culture?
https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/554861-killing-russian-culture-west/
rt.com
The gist of what is going on with Russian culture in the West is reflected in a newspaper headline: ‘The show can’t go on’. Sports and the arts – areas in which Russia has traditionally excelled – are now under attack. Russian singers, artists, and directors find their names crossed out from concert schedules and festival shortlists. The Munich Philharmonic Orchestra cut ties with conductor Valery Gergiev, and pianist Denis Matsuev found his name crossed out from Carnegie Hall posters. This cancel culture has affected all disciplines in which Russian national teams compete – even reaching Beijing, where the Paralympians went for the 2022 Winter Olympics. After all their hard work and training, the athletes were told they were banned from the Games. How will athletes and artists survive the canceling of Russian culture?
https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/554861-killing-russian-culture-west/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.