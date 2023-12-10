Patrick Bet-David CALLS OUT Conservatives to Grow a BACKBONE! The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 204

Glenn Beck





Dec 9, 2023





Iranian-born entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David is known for offering sharp commentary at a waste-no-time pace. His experience as an American immigrant brings a unique perspective to today’s chaotic political climate: “I think the white man has forgotten how important the West is,” he tells Glenn on this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast." Bet-David is no stranger to world conflict. As a survivor of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, he’s seen the devastation it can bring. Fresh off his interview with the crown prince of Iran, he gives his take on the future of Iran, the complicated war between Israel and Palestine, and the evils of Hamas and Hezbollah. But he also has plenty to say about American current events as well. Bet-David and Glenn discuss Trump’s complicated presidential backbone, how American politics will affect China’s initiative to overcome the U.S. by 2025, and what many conservative Americans have been doing wrong. He also talks about the inspiration he’s found in Elon Musk’s life story, describing the Tesla CEO as both unpredictable AND predictable: “This is not a money guy; this is a vision guy.” Then, Glenn and Bet-David discuss Bet-David’s media enterprise, “Valuetainment,” and dive into his latest book, “Choose Your Enemies Wisely.” They discuss the failures of liberals during the COVID pandemic — from remote work to homeschooling — and why a CBDC may be inevitable. He tells Glenn that now is "a perfect market for bullies and tyrants," comparing today’s division to a divorce in need of stopping, like a marriage that can still be rescued.





