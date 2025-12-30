😳Rothschild casually Admits Incest within His Family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
😳 Watch Rothschild casually admit incest within his family
💬 “It was more or less understood since childhood that children would never think of marrying outside the family so that our fortune would never leave it,” Jacob Rothschild quoted from the memoir of his ancestor, Baron James de Rothschild.