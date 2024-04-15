The Woke Jesus-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 14 2024

Just Another Tinge of the Gnostic Taint on Jesus of Old, the Woke Jesus--Touted to the Masses--Is All About How You Feel or What's Going On with You. They Are Heedless of the Weight of Sin and Its Natural Power Over Us Which Jesus Has Checked and Paid For for Us. Rather, They Would Divert the Message of Jesus Totally into Moral and Social Issues: Appealing Strongly to Temporal, Soulish Things and Utterly Neglecting the Spiritual. The Eternal. Matters of the Utmost Importance.
