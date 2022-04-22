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THE THINGS I FIND IN THE RAINWATER
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372 views • April 22, 2022
The 1st portion of the video is from Sean's most recent interview with Sofia. The 2nd portion is my finding in rainwater catch after a really heavy chemtrail day. Could it be blood?
BIOHACKING MANKIND WITH THE DEMONIC -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeU5vt8E2KD6/
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BIOHACKING MANKIND WITH THE DEMONIC -- SOFIA SMALLSTORM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeU5vt8E2KD6/
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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