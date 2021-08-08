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DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ, DR. MICHAEL YEADON LIFESITE NEWS BOMBSHELLS! 8/4/2021
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1949 views • August 08, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough, Attorney Thomas Renz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, Dr. Jose Trasancos, and other prominent physicians, scientists, attorneys, and religious leaders who will be discussing vital information related to the COVID jab, clinical trials, and more.
Original link: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/
Scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 12pm Eastern.
Here’s a brief look at what will be shared at this online meeting:
Attorney Thomas Renz will be breaking news. Details can not be published here, but more Whistleblower information will be given during the press conference and information on government vaccine injury/death reporting systems that they are withholding from the public will be coming forth. This data is important, and any policy made without this data will mislead policy makers and impact the public. This presentation will also include an update on the CDC Whistleblower affidavit, which indicates more than 45,000 actual deaths have taken place following the COVID shot, versus the VAERS reports of only 11,000.
Previously undisclosed data from both Pharma-clinical trials and subsequent additional studies on the COVID jab related to specific, serious, immediate, and long-term impacts on fertility in both men and women.
Updates on international medical studies regarding actual vaccine immunity versus what has been reported to the public by the media.
Breaking information regarding international lawsuits and theological implications related to the latest COVID news around the world.
Original link: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/
Scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 12pm Eastern.
Here’s a brief look at what will be shared at this online meeting:
Attorney Thomas Renz will be breaking news. Details can not be published here, but more Whistleblower information will be given during the press conference and information on government vaccine injury/death reporting systems that they are withholding from the public will be coming forth. This data is important, and any policy made without this data will mislead policy makers and impact the public. This presentation will also include an update on the CDC Whistleblower affidavit, which indicates more than 45,000 actual deaths have taken place following the COVID shot, versus the VAERS reports of only 11,000.
Previously undisclosed data from both Pharma-clinical trials and subsequent additional studies on the COVID jab related to specific, serious, immediate, and long-term impacts on fertility in both men and women.
Updates on international medical studies regarding actual vaccine immunity versus what has been reported to the public by the media.
Breaking information regarding international lawsuits and theological implications related to the latest COVID news around the world.
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