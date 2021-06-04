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Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017
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85 views • June 04, 2021
Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017
gain-of-function research was stopped in 2012 Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, did not warn Trump administration officials before a ban was removed on gain-of-function research back in 2017 and also claimed the benefits of the controversial research outweighed the risk of pandemic.
(According to investigative reporter Shari Markson, rof The Weekend Australianc)
gain-of-function research was stopped in 2012 Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, did not warn Trump administration officials before a ban was removed on gain-of-function research back in 2017 and also claimed the benefits of the controversial research outweighed the risk of pandemic.
(According to investigative reporter Shari Markson, rof The Weekend Australianc)
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