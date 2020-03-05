The Afghanistan War Is Over!!! (...if THEY want it) - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to the 400th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: US Troops Out Of Afghanistan In 14 Months, If Taliban Keeps Commitments
https://bit.ly/2ToGkbX
PDF: “Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban and the United States of America”
https://bit.ly/2wwAjAY
Update: Afghan Gov’t Rejects Peace Deal’s Call to Release Taliban Prisoners
https://bit.ly/2VMfdsY