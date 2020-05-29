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Don't Loose Focus On The Cornerstone—Never Stop Preaching It!
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7 views • May 29, 2020
The Most Important Message of Jesus...the Cornerstone.. But faithfulness to the teachings of Jesus can bring it back. Become part of God's army of faithful believers. Contact me today if you want to find others who are turning the world upside down!
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