President Trump: Project Stargate, Largest AI Infrastructure In History Develops mRNA Cancer Vaccine
SavingHealthMinistries
202 views • 3 months ago

Trump announces Largest AI infrastructure investment in history of up to $500 billion involving OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son will lead massive $500 billion Stargate project with OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Oracle’s Larry Ellison. President Trump on Tuesday announced an eye-popping investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the U.S., funded through a joint venture called the Stargate Project. According to Trump, the investment is likely to spur an increase of 100,000 jobs and will be accompanied by a spate of executive orders to ensure new data centers built in connection with the investment will have enough energy.


Trump was joined by Oracle founder Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, who said the investment would start with $100 billion, plus a goal of $500 billion over the course of four years. Son said Abu Dhabi-based investment partner MGX would be involved, along with tech juggernauts Nvidia and Microsoft. Son noted that the latter had been very supportive of Altman and OpenAI and would continue to be.


The companies are teaming up for what they call the “Stargate Project,” presumably named after the sci-fi franchise, which aims to spend $500 billion over the next four years building artificial intelligence infrastructure in the U.S. The companies said Tuesday that they would begin deploying $100 billion “immediately,” which will “generate massive economic benefit for the entire world.”


As the deal was announced Tuesday in the White House, Trump — standing alongside Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son — said the group would create a “new American company” that would generate more than 100,000 U.S. jobs. Ellison said the group’s first project, a one-million-square-foot data project, is already underway in Texas.


Elon Musk bashes the $500 billion 'Stargate' deal between OpenAI and SoftBank — and backed by Trump. "They don't actually have the money," the Trump ally, Tesla CEO, and one-time OpenAI backer wrote.


HDC finds doctor breached care standards for woman who died days after Covid vaccine


Widow sues AstraZeneca after husband's Covid-19 vaccine death


