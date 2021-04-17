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How CIA, Mossad Got Their Drugs Through Central America During Extreme Lockdown
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63 views • April 17, 2021
How CIA, Mossad Got Their Drugs Through Central America During Extreme Lockdown
yes this could be a conspiracy theory,
BUT someone needs to say it.
Costa Rica Travel Restrictions, All International Trucks MUST Have Police Escort, Border to Border
original posting, July, 2, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W5BHqfjjLLmU/
Traffic restrictions in Costa Rica. Mandate all international truckers MUST have a police escort, from border to border. No one is allowed to stray away., All truckers will bypass San Jose. It is a direct route from border to border, on the Costanera, Coast Highway, the famous Pan American Highway.
You may see the license plates are from Panama and El Salvador.
so that the drivers can't stop and spread the virus, also to keep commerce rolling. this is a major highway. goes from the tip of Peru to Alaska.
This police escort is to assure the truck drivers don't stop along the way to spread the corona virus to locals. It is a Panama to Nicaragua, non stop route. CR had a spike of cases the past 2 week.
Costa Rica sends 24 tons of cocaine and heroin to the U.S. for destruction
https://ticotimes.net/2013/07/30/costa-rica-sends-24-tons-of-cocaine-and-heroin-to-the-u-s-for-destruction
Costa Rica has Seized 19 Tons of Illegal Drugs This Year…..Where are the Drugs?
https://news.co.cr/costa-rica-has-seized-19-tons-of-illegal-drugs-this-year-where-are-the-drugs/82823/
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
yes this could be a conspiracy theory,
BUT someone needs to say it.
Costa Rica Travel Restrictions, All International Trucks MUST Have Police Escort, Border to Border
original posting, July, 2, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W5BHqfjjLLmU/
Traffic restrictions in Costa Rica. Mandate all international truckers MUST have a police escort, from border to border. No one is allowed to stray away., All truckers will bypass San Jose. It is a direct route from border to border, on the Costanera, Coast Highway, the famous Pan American Highway.
You may see the license plates are from Panama and El Salvador.
so that the drivers can't stop and spread the virus, also to keep commerce rolling. this is a major highway. goes from the tip of Peru to Alaska.
This police escort is to assure the truck drivers don't stop along the way to spread the corona virus to locals. It is a Panama to Nicaragua, non stop route. CR had a spike of cases the past 2 week.
Costa Rica sends 24 tons of cocaine and heroin to the U.S. for destruction
https://ticotimes.net/2013/07/30/costa-rica-sends-24-tons-of-cocaine-and-heroin-to-the-u-s-for-destruction
Costa Rica has Seized 19 Tons of Illegal Drugs This Year…..Where are the Drugs?
https://news.co.cr/costa-rica-has-seized-19-tons-of-illegal-drugs-this-year-where-are-the-drugs/82823/
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://youtu.be/cLwb49IRXS0
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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