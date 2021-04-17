How CIA, Mossad Got Their Drugs Through Central America During Extreme Lockdown

How CIA, Mossad Got Their Drugs Through Central America During Extreme Lockdownyes this could be a conspiracy theory,BUT someone needs to say it.Costa Rica Travel Restrictions, All International Trucks MUST Have Police Escort, Border to Borderoriginal posting, July, 2, 2020Traffic restrictions in Costa Rica. Mandate all international truckers MUST have a police escort, from border to border. No one is allowed to stray away., All truckers will bypass San Jose. It is a direct route from border to border, on the Costanera, Coast Highway, the famous Pan American Highway.You may see the license plates are from Panama and El Salvador.so that the drivers can't stop and spread the virus, also to keep commerce rolling. this is a major highway. goes from the tip of Peru to Alaska.This police escort is to assure the truck drivers don't stop along the way to spread the corona virus to locals. It is a Panama to Nicaragua, non stop route. CR had a spike of cases the past 2 week.Costa Rica sends 24 tons of cocaine and heroin to the U.S. for destructionCosta Rica has Seized 19 Tons of Illegal Drugs This Year…..Where are the Drugs?Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)