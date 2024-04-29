Activist recounts experience of mass graves found at Gaza’s Nasser hospital in Khan Younis

“Honestly, I think most people are just waiting for death. They’re hanging on because of their children.”

Susan Abulhawa, a Palestinian-American author and activist recounted her experience at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in which mass graves were discovered.

Abulhawa pointed out that the bodies found were healthcare workers “still in their scrubs” and patients “with IV catheters still in their arms,” as zip ties could also be seen on the ground, believed to be from the Palestinian bodies.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





