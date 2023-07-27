Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DID TRUMP SELL OUT TO THE SWAMP BY PUSHING VAX & SUPPORTING RINO’S?
channel image
High Hopes
2663 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
78 views
Published 16 hours ago

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


July 26, 2023


Donald Trump is till pushing the bioweapon vax, he supported Kevin McCarthy and most recently Ronna Romney McDaniel. Has he sold out to the swamp for his presidential run? The base is not happy with his decisions on the vax push and supporting RINO’s.


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


SPONSORS


It’s inevitable that we’ll see a food shortage in the near future. That’s why survival food is more important than ever.


Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits by going to 4Patriots.com and use code TEDDY to get 10% off.


If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.


Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches


Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy


MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy


MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/


General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/


My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32k0x3-live-9pm-did-trump-sell-out-to-the-swamp-by-pushing-vax-and-supporting-rino.html

Keywords
trumppresidentvaccinedonald trumpkevin mccarthybioweaponsell outjabthe swampshotinoculationpresidential runronna romney mcdanielinjectioncovidteddy danielsin the trenchespushing vaxsupporting rinos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket