DID TRUMP SELL OUT TO THE SWAMP BY PUSHING VAX & SUPPORTING RINO’S?

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





July 26, 2023





Donald Trump is till pushing the bioweapon vax, he supported Kevin McCarthy and most recently Ronna Romney McDaniel. Has he sold out to the swamp for his presidential run? The base is not happy with his decisions on the vax push and supporting RINO’s.





