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You Can't Fix D.C. — It is Fixed. Juan O'Savin with Sean Stone
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630 views • February 03, 2021
Juan O Savin joins Sean Stone to brief us on the Deep State 'capture' of USA Inc. Will the military finally get involved? How close to the brink of the NWO takeover do we have to get before the American spirit of 1776 strikes back? All hands must be played...
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