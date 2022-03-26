Behind The Scenes Lab Tour of Health Ranger Store Testing Lab

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Video tour of the Health Ranger testing lab. Some of the pieces of testing equipment described in the video: * Single quad mass spectrum analyzer with an LC stack * Auto sampler * Agilent icp-ms inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer * Microwave digestion system * Triple quad mass spectrum analyzer * Octupole unit * Oven (for cooking stuff) * Gino grinder machine * Robo coupe * Centrifuge * Gilson pipette system * Eppendorf system * Vortex ER mixer Health Ranger Store rejects about 80% of raw materials. Those ingredients are sold to other suppliers and make up the products being sold by other companies. More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/