SECRET CIA AGENT TRIES TO STAB TULSI GABBARD IN THE BACK 🔪 BUT IT BLOWS UP IN HER FACE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
435 views • 1 day ago

Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer


The naming of an agency Russian hand on a list of officials has alarmed officials inside the spy agency


@WSJ


https://archive.md/20250828034441/https:/www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/tulsi-gabbard-blindsided-cia-over-revoking-clearance-of-undercover-officer-47b7b160


https://x.com/DCCajun/status/1961003076006858779


Of course, the media will play butthurt:


Tulsi Gabbard Identified Undercover CIA Officer On Twitter


Well, of course she did.


Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was wholly unqualified for the job, shared the name of an undercover CIA officer on the Bad App, alarming people inside the spy agency. It appears that Gabbard's list of revoking clearances is an act of political retribution, which tracks with this administration because the 37 people she listed had either participated in intelligence assessments related to Russia's attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election or had signed a 2019 letter calling for Trump's impeachment.



By Conover Kennard — August 29, 2025


Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was wholly unqualified for the job, shared the name of an undercover CIA officer on the Bad App, alarming people inside the spy agency. It appears that Gabbard's list of revoking clearances is an act of political retribution, which tracks with this administration because the 37 people she listed had either participated in intelligence assessments related to Russia's attempt to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election or had signed a 2019 letter calling for Trump's impeachment.



Via The Wall Street Journal:


Gabbard didn't know the CIA officer had been working undercover, according to a person familiar with the fallout from the list's release. Three other people with knowledge of the situation said that Gabbard's office didn't meaningfully consult with the CIA before releasing the list.


Gabbard's office delivered the list of 37 people to the CIA the evening before the list's release, according to three people familiar with the communications and emails read to The Wall Street Journal.


The national intelligence office didn't seek the CIA's input about the composition of the list, and the CIA had no foreknowledge of Gabbard's posting on X the following day that revealed the names, including that of the covered CIA officer, according to two of the people familiar with the events.


In a memo announcing the revocations, Gabbard said she had acted on Trump's orders.


"Director of National Intelligence Gabbard directed the revocations to ensure individuals who have violated the trust placed in them by weaponizing, politicizing, manipulating, or leaking classified intelligence are no longer allowed to do so," a spokeswoman in Gabbard's office said.


She's really bad at her job:


Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe had differences in July, when she declassified a lightly redacted document about Russian influence on the 2016 U.S. election. The CIA had wanted to redact a greater portion of the report because it revealed sensitive agency sources and methods, according to people familiar...


Read the rest at the following URL:


https://crooksandliars.com/2025/08/tulsi-gabbard-identified-undercover-cia


Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsMSFwBF-4SWD5msARwYkdw/join


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFVZV_XoN1Q

Keywords
tulsi gabbardboomerangmulti pronged offensivesecret cia backstabberfaux media outrage
