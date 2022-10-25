Trophy Grad reached the Krasny Liman

Soldiers of the 40th separate motorised rifle battalion are delivering a fire strike on the positions of Ukrainian militants. The accumulation of military equipment and manpower was recorded in forested areas from the air.

The enemy's abandoned MLRS Grad and 120-mm mortars of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were discovered by our soldiers when they were near Izyum. Since then, the combat vehicle has been regularly covering the Ukrainian military with missiles.

NATO and US-made weapons are also being regularly captured by Russian troopers. Do their citizen like their taxes to be used like that?