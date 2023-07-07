Spats Presentation at MoneroKon

This is a recording of a presentation Aaron Feickert (CypherStack) gave at MoneroKon about Firo's research on Spats: User-Defined Confidential Assets and Tokens. Aaron goes into a deep and thorough discussion about what Spats is, and how it functions!





This is a clip of a recording made with permission from Monero Community Workgroup at Monerokon. "MoneroKon Day 1-4" by Monero Community Workgroup and licensed under Creative Commons.

Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSlK8yqc6Oc&t=1752s

