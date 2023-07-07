Spats Presentation at MoneroKon

This is a recording of a presentation Aaron Feickert (CypherStack) gave at MoneroKon about Firo's research on Spats: User-Defined Confidential Assets and Tokens. Aaron goes into a deep and thorough discussion about what Spats is, and how it functions!
This is a clip of a recording made with permission from Monero Community Workgroup at Monerokon. "MoneroKon Day 1-4" by Monero Community Workgroup and licensed under Creative Commons.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSlK8yqc6Oc&t=1752s
Find out more:
Website: https://firo.org
Forum: https://forum.firo.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.