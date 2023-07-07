Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spats Presentation at MoneroKon
channel image
Firo
0 Subscribers
4 views
Published Friday

This is a recording of a presentation Aaron Feickert (CypherStack) gave at MoneroKon about Firo's research on Spats: User-Defined Confidential Assets and Tokens. Aaron goes into a deep and thorough discussion about what Spats is, and how it functions!


This is a clip of a recording made with permission from Monero Community Workgroup at Monerokon. "MoneroKon Day 1-4" by Monero Community Workgroup and licensed under Creative Commons.

Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSlK8yqc6Oc&t=1752s 

Find out more:

Website: https://firo.org 

Forum: https://forum.firo.org/ 

Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg 

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y 

Keywords
blockchaincryptomoneroprivate assetsfiromonerokonlelantus sparkcypherstackspats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket