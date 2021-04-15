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Project Looking Glass proved Bible prophecy timeline but Satanist witches pick only truth they like
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126 views • April 15, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Witches pick and choose truth and lies they like. The hybrid nephilim & chimera New Age Wicca witches like Marrocco are very interesting creatures. They pick and choose the truths and lies that they want to believe, and mix it up and call it the “truth movement.” What kind of a truth movement is a “truth movement” that is a mixture of truth and lies? This is the very exact reason why they do not mention anything about why Bill Wood’s “Project Looking Glass” was abandoned by the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal globalist elites. They found out that at one point, all the timelines converge into the Bible prophecy timeline. The witches do not like this, so they ignore it. Then, they make up a lie to cover it up. Where is their heart? It is called the “inconvenient truth.” End of transmission… Witches like Jessica mention every other issue, but she does not mention this convergence of infinite timelines into just one Bible timeline. She is scared to accept the truth. They make excuses like, “The Illuminati NWO and Satan Lucifer are trying to bring about Bible prophecy.” This is ultimate foolishness of these New Age witches. They do not realize that only one timeline exists after a while, and all things will do what the timeline requires them to do. They are in a way forced to follow this timeline, because there is only one timeline and future. They cannot change it, or do other things. Evil must be dealt with sooner or later, and God will deal with it. The story of Creation is still in its process, and it will be finished. It is not that anyone does not have a choice, for God is giving a choice to each individual to choose good or evil. This whole existence, as Bill Wood says, is to make the individual choose God or sin. Sin is self-worship and rebellion toward God by rejecting his truth and Christ. When these New Age witches like Jessica get angry at the Illuminati NWO, who is their counterpart of darkness, in their Luciferian masonic pagan Gnostic Atlantis nephilim witches’ esoteric doctrine of “duality” (light versus darkness), and blame the Illuminati NWO for trying to bring about Bible timelines and prophecy, they are showing that they are extremely foolish and do not understand reality, or do not want to accept reality. They do not realize or accept the reality that the Illuminati NWO is just doing what that only timeline is, and they are not necessarily trying to bring it about; and moreover, Bible prophecy is only prophesying that timeline, and Bible prophecy is not evil and it is good course of God’s intended purpose of human choice; and Bible prophecy is not a choice of New Age witches like Jessica to decide whether to accept it or not, or to like it or not. She does not understand the purpose why God created Creation, and why this learning process exists for God’s people, and why God’s children are revealed through this Creation process. In a way, they are proven to be God’s true children as they are revealed. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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