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The Prophesied Lockdown and the Noisome Beasts
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549 views • May 29, 2022
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico
The unprecedented worldwide play for power going on right now has been prophesied to happen and will continue getting worse and worse until the powers have no resistance. The goal of Satan is to take away personal freedom and to take away choice, so that he can be seen as god.
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Midnight Ride
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The unprecedented worldwide play for power going on right now has been prophesied to happen and will continue getting worse and worse until the powers have no resistance. The goal of Satan is to take away personal freedom and to take away choice, so that he can be seen as god.
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
Register for Shavuot 2022 at the Puritan Barn
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/puritan-...
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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