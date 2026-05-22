Palestine's UN envoy Mansour addressed the Security Council this week - now Trump wants him removed

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'You were outraged by how Ben-Gvir treated your nationals. Think of how he treats ours'
Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour addressed the Security Council this week as evidence of systematic abuse of Palestinian prisoners continues to mount.
🔶 Over 100 Palestinian prisoners died in Israeli custody over two years — through torture, starvation, and medical neglect
🔶 Hundreds, possibly thousands detained and disappeared — families with no information on their fate
🔶 Defense Minister Katz declared plans to convert the UN compound in Gaza into Israeli military facilities
🔶 Netanyahu announced steps to entrench de facto annexation of the Jordan Valley — in the last few days alone
"The evidence of these horrors is undeniable. The perpetrators known and shielded," Mansour noted.
The US wants this man removed from a UN vice presidency post. It's not hard to understand why.