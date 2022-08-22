This “Died Suddenly” Phenomenon Is The Worst Genocide In Human History 💉💉💉

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Facebook recently blocked the #DiedSuddenly hashtag… now you know why.All of these deaths are from 2022.
I honestly believe that we haven’t seen anything yet, 2023 is going to be insane. The genocide is just getting started.
Source @Covid BC (Vax Reactions) 💉
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