This “Died Suddenly” Phenomenon Is The Worst Genocide In Human History 💉💉💉

Facebook recently blocked the #DiedSuddenly hashtag… now you know why.All of these deaths are from 2022.





I honestly believe that we haven’t seen anything yet, 2023 is going to be insane. The genocide is just getting started.





Source @Covid BC (Vax Reactions) 💉





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The Prisoner

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