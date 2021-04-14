Part 2 - CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to “Change The World”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to “Change The World”
“COVID? Gangbusters with ratings right? Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side…let’s make it higher”
“No such thing as unbiased news.”
#ExposeCNN
Part I at- https://www.brighteon.com/e2f7ccd7-cc13-4675-a8e5-e767e853bad3
James confronts Charlie Chester in surprise attack:
https://www.brighteon.com/cd0a7bf8-ab41-4d11-9263-d3943edf0e55
www.projectveritas.com/brave