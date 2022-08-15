BBC Horizon - s1964e06 - The Knowledge Explosion (Strange Futurism)

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Strange Futurism from the BBC circa 1964.
G.M. Exhibition for the World's Fair in NYC.
Arthur C. Clarke's 50 year prediction: "Cities abolished, monkey slaves, and the end of biology."
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Performing ‘the authoritative account’: How the BBC’s Horizon produces epistemic authority.
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0306312720947181