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https://gnews.org/post/p11zp411f
On his July 26 Gettr Livestream, Miles Guo said that once the Americans realize that the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party, has been infiltrating and trying to influence the Federal Reserve as an outcome, Himalaya Exchange will become the biggest beneficiary