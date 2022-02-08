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A conversation about Once Saved, Always Saved
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0 view • February 08, 2022
In this video, we have a conversation with a person who believes in the Once Saved, Always Saved doctrine and we show you the exchange we had in that conversation.
For more information:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-denominations-and-doctrines.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/once-saved-always-saved-2.html
Once Saved, Always Saved study:
Proof Text #1 examination - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1236.mp4
Proof Text #2 examination - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1237.mp4
Proof Text #3 examination - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1238.mp4
Proof Text #4 examination - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1239.mp4
Proof Text Conclusions and impressions - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1243.mp4
Seminars:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
For more information:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-denominations-and-doctrines.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/once-saved-always-saved-2.html
Once Saved, Always Saved study:
Proof Text #1 examination - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1236.mp4
Proof Text #2 examination - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1237.mp4
Proof Text #3 examination - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1238.mp4
Proof Text #4 examination - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1239.mp4
Proof Text Conclusions and impressions - https://getyouranswersonline.com/KQ1243.mp4
Seminars:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
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