Exclusive: Robert Davi Exposes Infiltration of the "My Son Hunter" Movie Set

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Robert Davi is a long-time actor and singer - perhaps best known for his roles in "Goonies," "Die Hard," and "License to Kill." He's been most recently directing the movie, "My Son Hunter," which follow's the President's son in his lifestyle and his scandalous business dealings. Wait til you hear how the set was infiltrated. Full interview coming soon.