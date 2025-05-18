DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 6

Greetings my Israelite kith and kin

Let’s finish up covering all the SERPENT🐍 verses in the NT in Revelation.

Audio: Part 6 https://archive.org/download/devil-satan-serpent/DEVIL%20SATAN%20SERPENT%20Pt%206.mp3





The last episode explored Matthew 7:7–11, where Jesus promises that those who ask, seek, and knock will receive from God. But deeper in verses 9–10, we uncovered a symbolic contrast: bread🍞 and fish🐟 represent Christ and true doctrine, while the stone🗿 and serpent🐍 (G3789 – ophis) represent idolatry and false religion⛪. Those who sincerely seek God will never receive a serpent. But those who reject truth are given over to delusion🙃—Luciferian doctrines, esoteric lies, and denominational traditions that seem wise but deceive the heart.

We examined how the serpent (ophis) consistently represents false teaching, corrupted priesthood🔯, and worldly🌎 “illumination.”💡 In Matthew 10:16, Jesus tells His disciples to be “wise as serpents,” meaning they must be discerning—sharp, yet innocent. But in Matthew 23:33, He exposes the Pharisees as serpents and vipers—crafty, corrupt religious leaders who appear holy but are full of spiritual poison☠️.

From John 3:14 (the bronze serpent), to Luke 10:19 (treading on serpents), to 2 Corinthians 11:3 (Eve’s deception), we saw that the serpent symbolizes mental and doctrinal corruption—not a literal being👹, but the carnal mind🧠,religious delusion⛪, and human rebellion✊ against God. Whether Pharisee or modern preacher, the danger is the same: a false gospel masquerading as truth.





Devil Serpent Satan Full study: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/





