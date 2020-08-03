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Florida Physician exposes the truth about COVID, Hospital numbers, etc.
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963 views • August 03, 2020
Dr. Dareld R. Morris II, D.O. speaks candidly about what is being censored by media and the medical system. He describes the successful treatments for COVID, the real Hospital numbers, and the corrected lab numbers after audits.
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