PONTIUS PILATE'S REPORT TO CAESAR OF THE ARREST TRIAL AND CRUCIFIXION OF JESUS
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
Published 14 hours ago

HISTORICAL GOVERNMENT RECORDS ABOUT CHRIST'S TRIAL AND CRUCIFIXION

 ARCHKO VOLUME or ARCHEOLOGICAL WRITINGS OF THE SANHEDRIM AND TALMUDS OF THE JEWS is a collection of texts dating from the first century, discovered in the XIXth century in Constantinopole - they have been translated in English and published in 1913, then preserved in the Library of Vatican.

 Downloaded fromhttps://archive.org/details/archkovol... The testimony of Pilate appears to be in full agreement with the biblical Gospels …( The Great Gospel of John) - ref:

 There Were Two Documents One Was Fake. The Two Below Were Said To Be Genuine Concerning Pontius Pilate’s Historical Writing To Tiberius Caesar.

 ARCHKO VOLUME

https://ia904607.us.archive.org/23/items/archkovolumeorth028454mbp/archkovolumeorth028454mbp.pdf

 ACTA PILATE

https://dn720001.ca.archive.org/0/items/actapilatiimport00slut/actapilatiimport00slut.pdf

 

vatican historical records archko volume acta pilate jesus christs trial and crucifixion

