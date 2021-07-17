THE BOOTLEG FIRE, THE LARGEST WILDFIRE BURNING IN THE U.S., HAS TORCHED MORE THAN 241,496 ACRES

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Wardo-Rants
Bootleg wildfire in Oregon is growing by 1,000 acres every HOUR and is creating dangerous ‘fire clouds’ which generate their own lightning and can dump embers on firefighters battling the nation’s biggest blaze