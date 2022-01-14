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The Allegory of the Cave... Covaids 2022 Edition
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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807 views • January 14, 2022
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Intro vid: I told you so: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JoUZm9FGAxd/

Rebellion Gaia: It is now available on android via the Google play store 😊 ( we expect google play will delete it, so it is also available on ITCH as a back up ) all the purchase options are at www.rebelliongaia.com

Gonna tell my kids this is my financial advisor - Staying alive https://twitter.com/PontificatingB/status/1480582272000561157

At least 6 Comorbidities on Average:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/dr-scott-atlas-two-thirds-covid-deaths-least-six-co-morbidities-video/

It's easier to get out of prison than hospitals now! https://www.bitchute.com/video/z2E4XFqmUCkG/

Europe Certifies Crickets, Worms, And Grasshoppers As Edible Food Amid Soaring Food Prices: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/food-inflation-grinch-spoils-christmas-cheer

'Fascist Psychopath': Justin Trudeau Calls the Unvaccinated 'Racist and Misogynistic Extremists' (Video) - RAIR: https://rairfoundation.com/fascist-psychopath-justin-trudeau-calls-the-unvaccinated-racist-and-misogynistic-extremists/

Canada Admits To Secretly Tracking 33 Million Phones During Covid-19 Lockdown: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/canada-admits-secretly-tracking-33-million-phones-during-covid-19-lockdown
France Bans Eating and Drinking at Theaters, Sports Venues and on Public Transit Amid Covid Surge: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/france-bans-eating-drinking-theaters-sports-venues-public-transit-amit-covid-surge/

The Netherlands to mandate 6 Covid vaccines per year: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/netherlands-mandate-6-covid-vaccines-per-year/

Bank of Canada proposes an expiry date to automate personal loss recovery: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2021/12/staff-working-paper-2021-67/
Keywords
privacyvaccinecanadacovid
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