WiGL Wireless-Electric Grid Local Air Networks - Touchless Wireless Power
19 views • 7 months ago

The New Frontiers episode featuring Wireless-Electric Grid Local Air Networks (WiGL), plans to air in the third quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on video-on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.


Wireless-electric Grid Local Air Networks (pronounced "wiggle") is a smart, touchless, wireless power company. WiGL is bringing new technologies developed for the Department of Defense (DoD)... by sending targeted energy through the air just like WiFi or cellular.


The wireless charging market was valued at $6.51 billion in 2018, estimated to grow to $40.24 billion by 2027. WiGL is led by a strong team of founders and advisors with experience in the Air Force, Draper Laboratories, MIT, and BAE Systems. WiGL has multiple patents of this technology, developed by 100% disabled Veterans.


WiGL's patented technologies may provide greater security, cleaner and less wasteful energy, and is incredible efficiency by using the same signals that deliver WiFi. WiGL's versatile, developing services were successfully demonstrated at VA Tech University's Tech Talk with Florida International University for a DoD helmet application. WiGL is now in development for cell phones and other devices.


 Just like WiFi, they envision that WiGL will be a household name in the $25 billion charging solution market.


