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NASA's Project Blue Beam: What Would Happen if the Moon Collided with the Earth? [31.03.2022]
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75 views • March 31, 2022
Moonfall (2022) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5834426/
NASA Project Blue Beam: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=project+blue+beam&;t=h_&ia=web
CGI Computer-Generated Imagery: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+CGI&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
1
1,309,195 viewsFeb 3, 2022
Shutter Authority
4.17M subscribers
https://youtu.be/9jjTGpWmc5U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd4iew3AeLPRSCWwu2OitEw
2
Moonfall - Official Trailer (2022) Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson
304,395 viewsJan 6, 2022
IGN
16.5M subscribers
https://youtu.be/6NeMPrzh9aI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKy1dAqELo0zrOtPkf0eTMw
In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. The film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.
Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.
3
SHOCKING! View of the moon falling on earth
152,075 viewsFeb 7, 2021
Man of Steel
1.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wRUxze-eTZY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrhQlsZULs2VoCo7pLeJgXQ
Source: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=moon+hit+earth
NASA Project Blue Beam: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=project+blue+beam&;t=h_&ia=web
CGI Computer-Generated Imagery: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+CGI&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
1
1,309,195 viewsFeb 3, 2022
Shutter Authority
4.17M subscribers
https://youtu.be/9jjTGpWmc5U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd4iew3AeLPRSCWwu2OitEw
2
Moonfall - Official Trailer (2022) Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson
304,395 viewsJan 6, 2022
IGN
16.5M subscribers
https://youtu.be/6NeMPrzh9aI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKy1dAqELo0zrOtPkf0eTMw
In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. The film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.
Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.
3
SHOCKING! View of the moon falling on earth
152,075 viewsFeb 7, 2021
Man of Steel
1.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wRUxze-eTZY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrhQlsZULs2VoCo7pLeJgXQ
Source: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=moon+hit+earth
Keywords
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