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3/2/20 #QuantumCV: FEMA, AI Bio-Control, Lung Transplants #WeDoNotConsent
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87 views • March 03, 2020
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3/2: Today, Trump meets with Moderna and other Big Pharma in the WH to advance CV vaccine while China performs double lung implant surgery on C_rona V_rus patient. Meanwhile, we know G00Gle De_p Mind is uptaking all of our biologicial data to inform AI superintelligence...

Nebraska FEMA drill tomorrow:
https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2...

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavr...

https://lissahumanelife.wordpress.com...

https://theaiorganization.com/obama-g...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...

http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa...

http://www.stopthecrime.net/NASAPAGES...

https://shiva4senate.com/about-shiva/

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=28410

https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/...

Please watch my interview w/molecular biologist Dr.Judy Mikovits, author of PLAGUE and unpcoming book PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION, with Intro by RFK, Jr:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&vide...

https://thefullertoninformer.com/

Kurt Jergens on Diamond Princess 5G- PLEASE SUB!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVcp0...

PLEASE WATCH: The Fullerton Report on CV/5G/Magnetobio:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/coro...

https://www.radiationdangers.com/5g/i...

The DS plans to push thru Section 215/FISA under emergency cor_na virus funding, which includes Medical Data surveillance:

https://www.section215.org/

https://brassballs.blog/home/nsa-coll...

Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured EMF diseases!

Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)

C60 is also effective in purging garbage from your cells/DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!

To support the channel:

https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!

PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!

YOU ARE FREE!!

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•Mar 2, 2020
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You Are Free TV
83.9K subscribers
3/2: Today, Trump meets with Moderna and other Big Pharma in the WH to advance CV vaccine while China performs double lung implant surgery on C_rona V_rus patient. Meanwhile, we know G00Gle De_p Mind is uptaking all of our biologicial data to inform AI superintelligence...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

Nebraska FEMA drill tomorrow:
https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2...

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavr...

https://lissahumanelife.wordpress.com...

https://theaiorganization.com/obama-g...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...

http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa...

http://www.stopthecrime.net/NASAPAGES...

https://shiva4senate.com/about-shiva/

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=28410

https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/...

Please watch my interview w/molecular biologist Dr.Judy Mikovits, author of PLAGUE and unpcoming book PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION, with Intro by RFK, Jr:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&vide...

https://thefullertoninformer.com/

Kurt Jergens on Diamond Princess 5G- PLEASE SUB!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVcp0...

PLEASE WATCH: The Fullerton Report on CV/5G/Magnetobio:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/coro...

https://www.radiationdangers.com/5g/i...

The DS plans to push thru Section 215/FISA under emergency cor_na virus funding, which includes Medical Data surveillance:

https://www.section215.org/

https://brassballs.blog/home/nsa-coll...

Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured EMF diseases!

Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)

C60 is also effective in purging garbage from your cells/DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!

To support the channel:

https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!

PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!

YOU ARE FREE!!
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healthnewspoliticssciencehumanityspiritualityc60tetrogen
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