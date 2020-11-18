© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jay Sekulow: Thumb Drive in GA Could Be "the Tip of the Iceberg"
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • November 18, 2020
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel - https://aclj.us/youtube
Sign our Petition: Defend Integrity of This Election - https://aclj.org/election-law/defend-...
Request Our Legal Assistance - https://aclj.org/help?utm_medium=Vide...
The Georgia vote audit found uncounted ballots.
On today’s Jay Sekulow Live, we discussed the Georgia vote audit which has unearthed over 2,600 uncounted ballots. The Trump campaign is in court today as well.
Think about this. In one Georgia county – Floyd County – 2,600 uncounted ballots were discovered on a thumb drive. Those ballots were cast legally and those votes were never counted. Out of those 2,600 votes, President Trump won 1,800 of them. That’s a net gain of 800. This could also impact the Perdue Senate race where he was very close to not being in a runoff with Jon Ossoff.
These are new votes. Are they going to be put in the official count, and if they are, how close does that get Senator Perdue to avoiding a runoff? And this is just one county and one thumb drive. Has this happened elsewhere?
My dad, Jay Sekulow, made the following point about the newly found ballots:
"This is why audits and recounts are important. Now, here’s the problem. This isn’t a recount and we found a net plus 800 for President Trump. This was oh, we found ballots that we have never found before. These ballots did not exist before and now we are plus 800 for the President. What does that tell you? What does that mean? That means you’ve got to really dig deep into all of this because something’s just not right in the process. I think what we have to be clear here, is when people say this is a futile effort and why are you doing this? Precisely for this reason. It could be outcome determinative on the Perdue race."
So how many thumb drives are they going to find in Georgia? It may be enough to overturn the results.
ACLJ Senior Counsel Andy Ekonomou expressed his exasperation at the process, saying:
"How in the world do you find 2,600 votes? Just find them? And then the examination being conducted by the Secretary of State could very well reveal, as it has before, that these votes may cause Senator David Perdue, who’s got 49.7% of the vote, not have to face a runoff against Ossoff. In Georgia, all you need to have is 50% of the vote plus one. So this is the ultimate in incompetence and the elections director has been asked in Floyd County by the Georgia Secretary of State to step down, as well he should."
All of this needs to be fixed before the election for the United States Senate in January.
The full broadcast is complete with much more discussion by our team about the 2,600 ballots that were found in Georgia and updates on the election legal process.
Watch the entire broadcast - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJhd...
Find out how to listen live - https://aclj.org/tune-in-to-our-live-...
Connect with the ACLJ:
Website: https://www.aclj.org?utm_medium=Video...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/theACLJ
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/aclj
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ACLJofficial
Connect with Jordan Sekulow:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JordanSekulo...
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/JordanSekulow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/officialjor...
Connect with Jay Sekulow:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JaySekulow
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/jaysekulow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/JaySekulow
Playlist of Jay Sekulow Live - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Playlist of JSL Recaps - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Playlist of What's Next? with Jordan Sekulow - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Playlist of Sekulow TV - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Sign our Petition: Defend Integrity of This Election - https://aclj.org/election-law/defend-...
Request Our Legal Assistance - https://aclj.org/help?utm_medium=Vide...
The Georgia vote audit found uncounted ballots.
On today’s Jay Sekulow Live, we discussed the Georgia vote audit which has unearthed over 2,600 uncounted ballots. The Trump campaign is in court today as well.
Think about this. In one Georgia county – Floyd County – 2,600 uncounted ballots were discovered on a thumb drive. Those ballots were cast legally and those votes were never counted. Out of those 2,600 votes, President Trump won 1,800 of them. That’s a net gain of 800. This could also impact the Perdue Senate race where he was very close to not being in a runoff with Jon Ossoff.
These are new votes. Are they going to be put in the official count, and if they are, how close does that get Senator Perdue to avoiding a runoff? And this is just one county and one thumb drive. Has this happened elsewhere?
My dad, Jay Sekulow, made the following point about the newly found ballots:
"This is why audits and recounts are important. Now, here’s the problem. This isn’t a recount and we found a net plus 800 for President Trump. This was oh, we found ballots that we have never found before. These ballots did not exist before and now we are plus 800 for the President. What does that tell you? What does that mean? That means you’ve got to really dig deep into all of this because something’s just not right in the process. I think what we have to be clear here, is when people say this is a futile effort and why are you doing this? Precisely for this reason. It could be outcome determinative on the Perdue race."
So how many thumb drives are they going to find in Georgia? It may be enough to overturn the results.
ACLJ Senior Counsel Andy Ekonomou expressed his exasperation at the process, saying:
"How in the world do you find 2,600 votes? Just find them? And then the examination being conducted by the Secretary of State could very well reveal, as it has before, that these votes may cause Senator David Perdue, who’s got 49.7% of the vote, not have to face a runoff against Ossoff. In Georgia, all you need to have is 50% of the vote plus one. So this is the ultimate in incompetence and the elections director has been asked in Floyd County by the Georgia Secretary of State to step down, as well he should."
All of this needs to be fixed before the election for the United States Senate in January.
The full broadcast is complete with much more discussion by our team about the 2,600 ballots that were found in Georgia and updates on the election legal process.
Watch the entire broadcast - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJhd...
Find out how to listen live - https://aclj.org/tune-in-to-our-live-...
Connect with the ACLJ:
Website: https://www.aclj.org?utm_medium=Video...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/theACLJ
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/aclj
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ACLJofficial
Connect with Jordan Sekulow:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JordanSekulo...
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/JordanSekulow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/officialjor...
Connect with Jay Sekulow:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JaySekulow
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/jaysekulow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/JaySekulow
Playlist of Jay Sekulow Live - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Playlist of JSL Recaps - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Playlist of What's Next? with Jordan Sekulow - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Playlist of Sekulow TV - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.