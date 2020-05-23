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Butac: La sua missione? Disinformare e mistificare tutte le inchieste in Italia
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6 views • May 23, 2020
Un bel video di Butac dove si mostra l'arrampicata sugli specchi di un bolognese quasi cinquantenne di nome Michelangelo Coltelli,che gioca su internet con un sito antibufale già denunciato per diffamazione, danni alle aziende etc..
Modificando un po il commento del grande Lino Banfi..
"Uno sputo è troppo e due sono pochi!"
https://www.vivereinmodonaturale.com/2018/05/butac-la-sua-missione-disinformare-e.html tutte le inchieste in Italia!
Modificando un po il commento del grande Lino Banfi..
"Uno sputo è troppo e due sono pochi!"
https://www.vivereinmodonaturale.com/2018/05/butac-la-sua-missione-disinformare-e.html tutte le inchieste in Italia!
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