Flyers vs. Hurricanes | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 2 | May 4, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 2 the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes on May 4, 2026, where Sean Couturier found the twine for the Flyers and Taylor Hall scored a goal for the Hurricanes
00:00 1st Period
03:18 2nd Period
05:36 3rd Period
07:11 Overtime