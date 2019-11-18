Radiation (RadioFrequency) exposure in the city

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In this video Linda shows you the radio frequency reading off Boone Trail in Fayetteville, NC EMF protection / Shielding clothing / Electrosmog meter
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High Quality Supplements
https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/supplements/