Guest: Ted Nugent's Co-Host For "The Nightly Nuge" Podcast, Keith Mark!

Keith Mark is the founder of HunterNation.org & HuntTheVote.org. When he's not hunting or talking truth, logic, and common sense with Ted Nugent, he's making sure America's voices are heard by getting them registered to vote and educated on the important issues. He joins us on this episode to talk about the recent midterm results, the erosion of family values and those responsible for it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.