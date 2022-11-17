Create New Account
Guest: Ted Nugent's Co-Host For "The Nightly Nuge" Podcast, Keith Mark!
Keith Mark is the founder of HunterNation.org & HuntTheVote.org. When he's not hunting or talking truth, logic, and common sense with Ted Nugent, he's making sure America's voices are heard by getting them registered to vote and educated on the important issues. He joins us on this episode to talk about the recent midterm results, the erosion of family values and those responsible for it.

