Putin said, if Kiev refuses a peaceful settlement, Moscow will achieve all objectives of the Special Military Operation by military means

Given the pace of the advance, Putin said Russia has virtually no interest in negotiating the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from their positions, adding that if Kiev refuses a peaceful settlement, Moscow will achieve all objectives of the Special Military Operation by military means.
Putin said the West is offering Ukraine favorable terms on security, postwar reconstruction, and relations with Russia, but Kiev has no desire for a peaceful settlement.