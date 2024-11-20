BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Martyred school student is laid to rest in Balata camp
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
23 views • 5 months ago


The young man Noor Arafat was injured yesterday, Monday, during the clashes that erupted following the incursion of the occupation forces into the popular housing area east of Nablus.   During these clashes, the Zionist occupation soldiers fired live ammunition, resulting in severe injuries to Arafat. He was later transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The series of Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people continues, as the occupation forces stormed the eastern area of Nablus city in the northern West Bank yesterday and opened fire on Palestinian citizens, resulting in the martyrdom of Nour Arafat, who is 18 years old.

   Interview: Saleh Arafat, the martyr's uncle

 Taysir Nasrallah, a Palestinian leader

 

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 19/11/2024

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa flood
