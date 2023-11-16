Chaos in Washington DC, police clashes with pro Palestine protestors.
I read that this was at the Democratic National Headquarters.
Adding:
Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza:
—
There is a genocide being committed in the complex against patients and premature infants.
We have started to be forced to amputate limbs of some of the injured due to the festering of their wounds after the total lack of resources.
