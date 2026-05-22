BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We were right (again) on Covid-19 & TULSI is Gone now TOO!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1387 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • Today

BREAKING below, about Tulsi Gabbard

I'm sharing, this video from Ben Swann, on May 15, 2026 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qnAEbpHBOg

CIA Officer James Erdman, testified that Anthony Fauci did in fact alter the truth about the origins of Covid-19. But Fauci isn't the only one hiding things... as we find out that other members of secret service were removing documents from Tulsi Gabbard's office! JFK files and MK Ultra Files, all being removed from the Director of National Intelligance.

Adding: BREAKING.. Tulsi Gabbard is REMOVED, RESIGNED or FORCED?:

BREAKING! Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer," - Fox News

Reuters is reporting that the White House ‌forced U.S. intelligence official Tulsi Gabbard to ⁠resign from her post, a person familiar with the matter said ‌on ⁠Friday.

Adding:

Trump's post and her resignation letter, he posted:

@realDonaldTrump

Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116619437706453945



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Mike Adams
Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Putin Concludes Beijing Visit With 42 Bilateral Agreements, Stronger Russia-China Ties

Garrison Vance
Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran

Zoey Sky
Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Kremlin: Putin and Trump Could Meet at APEC Summit in November

Garrison Vance
Russia-China summit signals strategic realignment as Moscow deepens dependence on Beijing

Russia-China summit signals strategic realignment as Moscow deepens dependence on Beijing

Willow Tohi
U.S. to Reduce NATO Wartime Troop Commitments, Reuters Reports

U.S. to Reduce NATO Wartime Troop Commitments, Reuters Reports

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy