We were right (again) on Covid-19 & TULSI is Gone now TOO!

BREAKING below, about Tulsi Gabbard

I'm sharing, this video from Ben Swann, on May 15, 2026 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qnAEbpHBOg

CIA Officer James Erdman, testified that Anthony Fauci did in fact alter the truth about the origins of Covid-19. But Fauci isn't the only one hiding things... as we find out that other members of secret service were removing documents from Tulsi Gabbard's office! JFK files and MK Ultra Files, all being removed from the Director of National Intelligance.

Adding: BREAKING.. Tulsi Gabbard is REMOVED, RESIGNED or FORCED?:

BREAKING! Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer," - Fox News

Reuters is reporting that the White House ‌forced U.S. intelligence official Tulsi Gabbard to ⁠resign from her post, a person familiar with the matter said ‌on ⁠Friday.

Adding:

Trump's post and her resignation letter, he posted:

@realDonaldTrump

Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116619437706453945







